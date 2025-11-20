Introducing X-Force Malware Threat Research public Github repository

IBM X-Force constantly analyzes different types of malware in order to provide insights to our stakeholders and conduct analysis of malicious campaigns. Throughout this process, X-Force often creates new tools to assist with the analysis of different file types and even specific malware families. X-Force also makes modifications to existing open-source projects that may enhance the ability of analysts to conduct analysis on various samples. In order to contribute to the community at large and showcase some of X-Force’s malware threat research, we are introducing our new GitHub page, located here. This GitHub page will contain all projects the X-Force Malware Threat Research team contributes to or creates for public use. Alongside the creation of this public GitHub, we are also open-sourcing a few of X-Force Malware Threat Research’s projects. These projects include:
Most malware is analyzed through the use of disassemblers. A disassembler is a program designed to parse and output the assembly instructions for an executable file. An essential component of the normal malware analysis workflow is disassembler scripting. Disassembler scripts can be used to automate various tasks that may be conducted over the course of analysis. For example, one may use disassembler scripting to parse out the configuration of various malware samples.
The code snippet above is used to extract a configuration C2 address from a Golang application. Dragodis is used to communicate with the IDA disassembler in order to extract the proper C2 address.
Analysts may decide to use a different disassembler based on what suits their needs. Dragodis provides a common API to create disassembler scripts for various disassemblers. Created by the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3), Dragodis currently supports two disassemblers: GHIDRA, a popular open-source tool created by the NSA, and IDA, a commercial product from Hex-Rays widely used in industry. X-Force has been contributing to Dragodis through the public repository. Our contributions include support for IDA 8.5/9.x as well as various important bugfixes related to certain scenarios that may come up during the course of analysis. This includes changes to prevent files with a long IDA load time from causing a Dragodis timeout error, as well as bugfixes relating to ARM shift registers.
In addition to contributing through the main public repository for Dragodis, X-Force Malware Threat Research maintains its own fork of Dragodis, which contains all of the latest changes we have made, located here.
Throughout the course of our research, we commonly come across different malicious loaders that make use of NSIS (Nullsoft Scriptable Installer System) installer executables. NSIS executables can be used by legitimate programs in order to install a program onto a computer. Executables created by NSIS will usually center around a single install script, which instructs the installer to take certain actions on the system. Sometimes these programs contain scripts that have additional IOCs and information required in order to further analyze the later stages of the malicious executable. Certain versions of 7-ZIP have the capability to extract NSIS scripts from their executables; however, it does not appear to be maintained and is also disabled in newer versions of 7-ZIP. In order to account for this gap in our parsing capabilities, we found NSIS Reversing Suite (NRS). NRS is a Python library created by isra17, which originally contained capabilities to parse basic information from an NSIS file, including embedded strings, blocks and sections.
The text above is the result of the nsisdump.py utility when run on a malicious NSIS executable. NRS is capable of obtaining block information, strings and header information. Additions have been made to allow nsisdump.py to properly dump NSIS function code as well as properly parse UTF-16LE binaries.
To ensure that NRS could fully parse the NSIS executables we would see on a regular basis, we made modifications to add support for additional types of NSIS files to our fork of the library. For instance, we added support for NSIS 2 UTF-16LE executables. Unicode strings are not supported on NSIS 2.x executables by default; however, additional versions of NSIS 2.x have been released that contain the functionality. A significant portion of the executables we observed utilized this version of NSIS. In order to be able to parse information from executables that utilize this version of NSIS, we added support for NSIS 2.x UTF-16LE into NRS.
In addition to adding NSIS 2.x Unicode support, we also added support for method disassembly to NRS. Disassembling the NSIS script is extremely important when parsing NSIS executables. Information regarding embedded files and actions taken on the system is only stored within the various instructions of the script. In order to allow parsing of this information, we added a disassembler to NRS. The disassembler is capable of finding the various script methods embedded within the NSIS executable and outputting disassembly for all present methods. The dump output above shows an example of what the disassembly output may look like. Instructions such as ExtractFile are used to obtain the embedded files within the installer. In addition to disassembling various methods, we added support for dumping the contents of the NSIS script to a file or string. The result generally looks similar to how 7-Zip would decompile NSIS scripts.
All together, NRS was a great expansion of our capabilities to parse and extract information from NSIS executables.
GuloaderDumper is a tool created to assist with the analysis of a specific family of malware samples. During the analysis of various malicious loaders, X-Force analysts will often attempt to create scripts to parse the payloads of various loader families. Normally, this works very well: the initial executable is submitted to our analysis pipeline, which then automatically unpacks and extracts the payload using a parser specific to the submitted loader family. Certain loaders may contain advanced features that require additional work in order to automatically unpack. Guloader is a great example of this. Guloader is a commodity loader that commonly makes use of NSIS executables as the initial binary. The NSIS executable will eventually load guloader shellcode, which is used to further stage and execute the payload. Guloader contains many obfuscation mechanisms, some of which are detailed here. Because of the impressive amount of obfuscation mechanisms present in Guloader and the fact that the encrypted payload is downloaded from a remote URL during execution, we had to think outside the box in order to create a tool that would allow for the automatic unpacking of Guloader executables. In order to accomplish this task, we created GuloaderDumper.
Unlike most of our other tools, GuloaderDumper is designed as a kernel module. This allows GuloaderDumper to bypass most of Guloader’s user-mode anti-analysis checks, preventing execution from terminating prematurely.
GuloaderDumper contains two components: a runner script written in Python and the kernel module itself. The runner script is used to execute the initial Guloader executable and inform GuloaderDumper which process it should track for injection.
The above code is used to keep track of which process GuloaderDumper should target. The DeviceIoControl() function will result in a handler being called kernel side, which will cause GuloaderDumper to begin tracking the newly created Guloader process.
Once the kernel module begins tracking a process for injection, it will keep track of any child processes it spawns. Guloader will normally spawn at least one child process in order to inject the payload. GuloaderDumper utilizes process notify callbacks in order to keep track of which process Guloader will eventually inject a payload into.
In order to properly dump the payload, GuloaderDumper must also keep track of when injection has completed. For Guloader, this occurs after the connection to the site hosting the encrypted payload has closed. Filter callbacks may be used to determine when a tracked connection closes.
Using filter callbacks, GuloaderDumper will create a work item to suspend the target process and begin dumping shortly after the connection between the victim and the C2 holding the encrypted payload has terminated. At this point, the payload is likely within the memory space of the target process. A unique trait of Guloader’s process injection method may then be used to determine where exactly the injected payload is located in memory. When a PE file is loaded into a process as a library, it is usually added to the InMemoryOrderModuleList structure within the process’s PEB. This list should, for the most part, only contain DLL files. Guloader adds an entry to this list that contains an EXE file instead of a DLL. Using this unique trait, GuloaderDumper can determine exactly where the payload is located.
Once the memory space that contains the payload is obtained, GuloaderDumper processes the output in order to ensure that the dumped executable will be sufficient for analysis. This includes parsing the executable from virtual memory space and mapping it to an on-disk file, as well as adjusting the base address of the executable in order to ensure relocations work properly.
Once the dumped memory is processed, it will be written to the filesystem for further analysis.
DotNetUtils is a library created by X-Force to parse, emulate, patch and deobfuscate various .NET executables. These executables are very popular with various families of commodity malware, including RoboSki, VIPKeylogger, Snake Logger, XWorm and others. Malicious .NET executables usually come packed or obfuscated by tools such as ConfuserEx, .NETReactor and Eazfuscator. These tools hide the method code, method control flow, function names and other important items from analysts.
In the above snippet of code, a few things stick out:
The combination of all of these measures makes it difficult for an analyst to properly examine the executable. DotNetUtils was designed with obfuscated files in mind. DotNetUtils contains features that allow analysts to create scripts capable of removing these protections. For example, the above snippet of code can be transformed using DotNetUtils to look like this:
The above code is much more readable and informative to an analyst. To remove the obfuscation, a simple script was created that emulates the string obfuscation method and replaces the call with an instruction to load the deobfuscated string (the .NET CIL ldstr instruction).
Once the obfuscated string references are removed, dotnetutils.net_deobfuscate_funcs.cleanup_names() can be called to change all of the names in the metadata tables to a name that is more readable to analysts. Unfortunately, in most cases, it is unlikely that the original names can be recovered. Additionally, dotnetutils.net_deobfuscate_funcs.remove_useless_functions() can be used to remove method calls that simply invoke another imported function. These actions result in the above code, which is significantly more readable than the original.
In addition to containing utilities to remove common obfuscation tricks, DotNetUtils is also capable of parsing the metadata tables and method code of a .NET executable. This functionality can be used in scripting to pull important information from a binary. For instance, it is possible to obtain important Indicators of Compromise (IOC) from the method code:
The code above is used to obtain a port value, which is stored as a string. In .NET executables, static variables are initialized within a type’s static constructor. This snippet of code parses the static constructor in order to obtain the port value. Additionally, DotNetUtils exposes all elements of the .NET metadata tables in the form of Python objects. This functionality can be utilized by scripts in order to get a Python-compatible object representing any value from the .NET metadata tables. This can be useful for obtaining function names, field names or even default field values.
Finally, DotNetUtils also contains a partial .NET Common Intermediate Language (CIL) emulator. The emulator is capable of emulating complicated .NET functions, including the string deobfuscation functions for various obfuscators. DotNetEmulator supports boxing and unboxing, unsigned math operations, signed math operations, array allocations, basic multicast delegates, basic dynamic methods and object creation. DotNetEmulator is written in Cython in order to improve speed and memory management. Users can pull the results of an emulation using the functions related to the DotNetEmulator class. DotNetEmulator can be used to assist with string obfuscation, payload extraction and other functionalities. For example, DotNetEmulator may be used in conjunction with method patching to remove the delegate proxy obfuscation from a .NET Reactor executable.
In the above code snippet, there are no calls to imported methods. That is because they are hidden behind delegate calls and dynamic methods. DotNetEmulator is capable of properly emulating these delegate calls. It is also possible to use the emulator to assist with obtaining the mapping between the various proxy calls and their resolved methods.
Once DotNetEmulator finishes obtaining the dictionary that contains the mapping between the delegate calls and their resolved methods, dotnetutils.dotnetpefile.DotNetPeFile.patch_instruction() can be used to replace the delegate calls with their resolved functions.
The above snippet of code removes the ldsfld instruction that loads the delegate class by replacing it with 0x00, or a nop instruction. Next, it will replace the call to MulticastDelegate.Invoke() with a call or callvirt to the resolved method. Once finished, the code will be more readable to an analyst.
With the delegates removed, the imported methods being called are clear to the analyst.
As we continue to utilize these projects against more malicious samples, X-Force may continue to add updates as needed to ensure that these tools remain useful. For tools such as GuloaderDumper and NRS, this will include ensuring these tools are capable of supporting the latest versions of their targeted executables. For dotnetutils, new features such as control flow deobfuscation, method encryption deobfuscation and better dynamic method handling may eventually be added. We also welcome any suggestions or contributions from the community via our GitHub page, located here.
