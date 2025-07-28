Cyber Frontlines: Mark Hughes

As new technologies advance, so too do the cybersecurity threats that challenge organizations across the globe. On the cyber frontlines, researchers, hackers, penetration testers and incident responders work relentlessly to stay ahead of the curve. They analyze the threat landscape, uncover weaknesses in technology and systems before attackers can exploit them, and develop the tools and capabilities needed to help organizations prepare for and respond to real-world incidents.

Welcome to Cyber Frontlines, a new IBM blog series that takes you behind the scenes—introducing the experts behind IBM Consulting’s Cybersecurity Services and IBM X-Force. In each post, you’ll meet the people on the front lines of digital defense, working to uncover vulnerabilities, respond to threats, and protect businesses, governments and consumers from today’s most pressing cyber risks.