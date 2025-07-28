Cyber Frontlines: Troy Bettencourt

In this edition of Cyber Frontlines, meet Troy Bettencourt, Global Partner & Head of IBM X-Force. Troy has worked in cybersecurity for over 20 years, leading a 300+ member global cybersecurity consultancy practice that provides a full range of non-managed offensive, defensive and threat intelligence security services to worldwide enterprise clients. We caught up with Troy to learn more about his work and recommendations for those looking to start a career in security.
I have the privilege of leading IBM’s X-Force cybersecurity consultancy, a global organization organized into four main pillars: offensive security, incident response, threat intelligence and cyber range/cyber crisis management. The IBM X-Force team is one of the only truly global organizations offering such a comprehensive catalog of services to help our clients protect themselves against cyber threats. In the unfortunate case of a successful attack against our clients, X-Force also provides incident response and incident command services to help clients rapidly contain and evict threat actors while also guiding business leaders on how to respond to major cyber incidents. I have been with X-Force for a little over three years, starting as a leader in Incident Response and assuming this role in early 2024.
I am a bit of a grey hair in the cybersecurity field, having entered in 2001 when there was not a “traditional” entry track. At the time, I was leading a counter-narcotics team in Hawaii when a really good friend and mentor reached out and asked me to join him at the recently formed cyber crime investigative unit. For about six months, I turned down his offer because I thought I was living my dream: running undercover operations mostly in Waikiki (for those who may recall the TV show, I felt like Magnum PI – minus the mansion, helicopters and Ferrari). After a couple of on-the-job injuries, I entertained his offer and relocated to Washington, D.C., to join the unit. There were few training programs at the time, so I went to most of them and then built my expertise through on-the-job training. For the first six months, I would go home each evening and jokingly tell my wife the team would figure it out soon enough that I wasn’t cutting it and I would probably need to find a new job. But, lucky for me, I figured out how to do the work, excelled in the role, and 20+ years later, here I am!
My cybersecurity background is primarily in digital forensics and incident response. However, now in an executive role at IBM X-Force, I don’t get to do the “fun stuff” as much anymore, although I will still occasionally perform Incident Command roles for major cybersecurity incidents.
I have won some US Government agency awards for cases I worked on, but cannot really disclose, and then won Consultant and Team Member of the quarter/year awards at a previous employer. Much of what I have done in this field has been very inward-focused, and due to some of my federal law enforcement work, I spent many years trying to keep a low profile and not draw threat actor attention to me. To this day, I still keep a very small social media footprint because of past experience of being directly targeted.
For executive-level awareness and general entertainment, Brian Krebs of Krebs on Security is a must. He writes very well, is supremely well-researched and usually has a bit of entertainment, or a “gotcha”, in his reporting. Wired Magazine overall is also great. But, to me, the work of our IBM X-Force practice is my favorite because the team does some great things that help our clients but also contribute significantly to our industry (patents, intel blog posts, CVEs, tools, etc.). There is a great sense of pride and honor to even be lucky enough to hold this position as leader of X-Force and to work with such a passionate and “wicked smaht” group, as we would say in Massachusetts, where I grew up.
Purely selfishly, the IBM Security LinkedIn page as X-Force uses it as a primary means of sharing the great work our practice is doing.
Over the past few years, my role at security conferences has primarily been to meet with partners and clients, so I have not been able to explore the conferences and attend many sessions. However, my current plan is to attend DEF CON this year and to bring one of my children. Since I will not have any real work obligations and will get to spend some quality family time, I am going to say DEF CON even before I go.
Technology is great and very important in our space, but the people and processes that underpin the technology are what will make a true difference. I personally have led or contributed to hundreds of critical incident responses (for example, ransomware or nation state activity), and even a superb technical response can be squandered by an unprepared whole-of-business (i.e., C-Level, lines of business owners, etc.) response. Conversely, an okay technical response supported by an excellent business leader response will often result in a much more successful outcome.
The rapid adoption of generative AI (gen AI) is really going to destabilize our field. I do not think any of us yet know what it will look like even three to five years from now, but most of us in the field would likely agree that much of the entry- and mid-level work will be done by gen AI tools, so I would recommend specializing in an area of growth such as gen AI (not as a consumer or user, but as a builder or as human in the chain who is not easily replaceable, such as a data scientist or maybe sales engineer, etc.) or quantum, which is set to ascent but is poised to boom as we get closer to Q-day (Quantum day).
What’s old is new for the most part, and I have no doubt that identity and vulnerability management will continue to be top attack vectors. But I also think we are close to the tipping point where gen AI is going to be widely adopted by threat groups to scale their operations and the dangers they pose. Right now, we are seeing most gen AI usage in ‘-ishing’ attacks (phishing, vishing, smishing) and some attack tool development, but threat actors have not yet fully incorporated gen AI into their arsenals, just like defenders have not fully incorporated gen AI into their defenses.
