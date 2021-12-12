How Log4j vulnerability could impact you

MITIGATION UPDATE:

New vulnerability in 2.17 — CVE-2021-44832

Upgrade to 2.17.1 to mitigate this vulnerability

Do NOT enable JNDI in any versions

Follow: https://logging.apache.org/security. html

If you hadn’t heard of Apache Log4j, chances are it’s on your radar now. In fact, you may have been using it for years. Log4j is a logging library. Imagine writing your daily activities into a notebook. That notebook is Log4j. Developers and programmers use it to take notes about what’s happening on applications and servers. For example, they may use it to troubleshoot a security incident, like if someone were to log into an application with the wrong password. Log4j might be used to record when the person logged in, to which application and the password they used.

Log4j is used by a very large percentage of the Java programs developed in the last decade for both server and client applications. Java is also one of the top programming languages used by businesses. That’s why, on December 9, 2021, when Chen Zhaojun of the Alibaba Cloud Security Team discovered CVE-2021-44228, a.k.a. Log4Shell, a high-severity vulnerability that affects the core function of Log4j, and a publicly available exploit, cybersecurity researchers sounded the alarm.

CVE 2021-44228 enables attackers to perform remote code execution, which means they can run any code and access all data on the affected machine. It also allows them to delete or encrypt files and hold them for ransom. Any function the impacted asset can do, attackers can do as well with the exploit. This means anything that uses a vulnerable version of Log4j to log user-controlled data can be attacked.