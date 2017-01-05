Android vulnerabilities: Attacking Nexus 6 and 6P custom boot modes

These interfaces, notably the modem diagnostics interface, give attackers access to additional functionalities. This allows them to take over the Nexus 6 modem, thus compromising confidentiality and integrity.

Access to the modem enables attackers to intercept phone calls, for example. The image below depicts the waveform of the receive channel of a successfully intercepted phone call:

Attackers can also sniff mobile data packets. The image below illustrates how we successfully sniffed Long-Term Evolution (LTE) data:

Furthermore, this level of access to the Nexus 6 modem allows attackers to find the exact GPS coordinates with detailed satellite information, place phone calls, steal call information and access or change nonvolatile (NV) items or the EFS partition.