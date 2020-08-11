VIDEO – What is Distributed Cloud?

Hybrid cloud is one of the most common architectural patterns out there, but generally, it’s the result of companies that are unable to abandon their existing technology stack in favor of the public cloud. What if I told you that there is way you could get the best of both worlds?

In my latest lightboarding video I’m going to cover distributed cloud—a way to take advantage of the innovation and cutting edge technologies made possible through public cloud providers, while still enjoying the flexibility and freedom of running your assets where you choose to, whether it’s on-prem or edge.