VIDEO – Containers vs. VMs: What’s the Difference?

In this lightboard video, I’m going to answer this question and much more in four parts. I’ll also break down why users should not just look at virtual machines and containers as competing technologies because there actually can be a lot of benefits of having them work together for particular use cases.
For more of a look at how these technologies compare, see the blog post “Containers vs. VMs: What’s the Difference?“
Make sure you subscribe to the YouTube channel (link resides outside ibm.com) to be notified about more videos like this when they are published, and leave us a comment if you’ve got any questions on what I covered.