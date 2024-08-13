Thanks to the explosion of generative AI, technology budgets have never been under as much scrutiny as they are today. As organizations consider the cost of AI investments, executives and stakeholders want to know that the money they’re investing is producing the ROI they need. FinOps is a framework that helps companies maximize the business value of cloud with data and financial accountability, breaking down barriers and providing developers with tools to optimize how they spend, in accordance with what they’re trying to achieve.

Watch this episode of AI Academy and learn how an organization can apply generative AI to its FinOps practice and get the most out of tech spend.