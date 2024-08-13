AI Academy
Put AI to work for FinOps

Thanks to the explosion of generative AI, technology budgets have never been under as much scrutiny as they are today. As organizations consider the cost of AI investments, executives and stakeholders want to know that the money they’re investing is producing the ROI they need. FinOps is a framework that helps companies maximize the business value of cloud with data and financial accountability, breaking down barriers and providing developers with tools to optimize how they spend, in accordance with what they’re trying to achieve.

Watch this episode of AI Academy and learn how an organization can apply generative AI to its FinOps practice and get the most out of tech spend.

  • How AI can be applied to each phase of FinOps: Inform, Operate and Optimize
  • How a natural language interface helps uncover trends, spot anomalies and gain greater visibility
  • How to improve budgeting and forecasting with genAI insights
FinOps and AI give businesses the opportunity to do more and go further than they ever could before. Bill Lobig Vice President of Product Management IBM Automation® 
How to take action

It's time to go from the hype to the how of genAI. Read our guidebook and get step-by-step instructions to help FinOps teams optimize IT spend with genAI.

Related resources
Put AI to work for IT operations

Stop treating genAI like a science experiment and start using it as a value generator. Learn how you can supercharge your IT operations by putting AI to work.
Turn IT into an investment portfolio

Technical debt is back in the spotlight. It erodes profitability, drains resources, inhibits growth, and stifles creativity. It’s an albatross CEOs carry, impeding their push to accelerate transformation with generative AI

The power of AI & Automation: Proactive IT

Flashy acquisitions and headline-grabbing initiatives dominate corporate narratives, but a quieter revolution is brewing behind the scenes.

