You can either invest in generative AI to solve existing problems or unlock new capabilities. And it’s crucial businesses view generative AI budgeting through this lens. Our surveying shows that about half of generative AI investment goes toward enabling new capabilities. But executives would like to see that closer to 60%.



In this episode of AI Academy, Anthony Marshall helps business leaders explore different budgeting approaches to generative AI – providing research-backed insights to benchmark your behavior and performance against peers.