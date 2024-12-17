AI Academy
Watch this episode (9:18)
How business leaders budget for generative AI

You can either invest in generative AI to solve existing problems or unlock new capabilities. And it’s crucial businesses view generative AI budgeting through this lens. Our surveying shows that about half of generative AI investment goes toward enabling new capabilities. But executives would like to see that closer to 60%.

In this episode of AI Academy, Anthony Marshall helps business leaders explore different budgeting approaches to generative AI – providing research-backed insights to benchmark your behavior and performance against peers.
AI Academy home Meet the faculty
Watch (9:18)
What you’ll learn
  • Three biggest genAI cost buckets
  • Three biggest genAI budgeting mistakes
  • Three things top organizations are doing better when it comes to budgeting for genAI
If you treat generative AI like a traditional technology investment, it may never get funded. Anthony Marshall Senior Research Director  IBM Institute for Business Value

Get the report

AI in Action 2024

The AI in Action 2024 report provides a clear assessment of what today’s AI Leaders are doing to get ahead, as well as expert insights and commentary on what the AI Learners can do to catch up.

 Download the report

Related resources

Can you afford generative AI? 

Listen to host Albert Lawrence interview Rebecca Gott, IBM Distinguished Engineer and CTO of Power Platform and Penny Madsen, IDC Senior Research Director of Cloud and Edge Services about what makes AI so expensive.

Tech spend: How will you pay for it?

CEOs need a clear understanding of how high-impact projects will tap resources—both human and technical—to accurately budget for associated costs.

Seeking greater visibility into cloud sprawl and spend

If you’re one of the approximately 120 million people who tune in each year for the Super Bowl—or at least for the commercials—you’ve seen WPP’s work. Learn how the global marketing company optimized their tech spend with FinOps solutions from IBM.
Receive AI Academy updates

We hope you're enjoying the AI Academy experience.  You can receive news about the latest updates to AI Academy by subscribing to the Think newsletter.

 Subscribe to the Think newsletter
Take the next step in your AI Journey AI solutions Discover watsonx Hybrid cloud solutions Explore products AI strategy briefing Sign up for a session