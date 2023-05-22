How to use VPN with a VPC hub-and-spoke architecture

Notes:

A VPN Gateway is connected to each zone. Enterprise CIDR blocks are connected to a specific cloud zone VPN Gateway. Notice the enterprise CIDR block is narrow:192.168.0.0/24. The cloud CIDR block is broad, covering the entire cloud (all VPCs and all zones): 10.0.0.0/8. A VPC Address Prefix representing the enterprise zone is added to the transit VPC. See how phantom address prefix allow the spokes to route traffic to the enterprise in the tutorial. A VPC ingress route table is added to the transit VPC as described in this example. It will automatically route all ingress traffic from the spokes heading to the enterprise through the VPN gateway appliances.

Follow the steps in the companion GitHub repository in the TLDR section. When editing the config_tf/terraform.tfvars file , make sure the following variables are configured:

config_tf/terraform.tfvars :

enterprise_phantom_address_prefixes_in_transit = true vpn = true firewall = false

Also consider setting make_redis = true to allow provisioning Redis instances for the transit and spoke with associated Virtual Private Endpoint Gateway connections. If configured, even the private Redis instance in the spoke can be accessed from the enterprise. The details of private DNS configuration and forwarding are covered in this section of part 2 of the tutorial.

When all of the layers have been applied, run the tests (see special notes in the GitHub repository README.md on configuring Python if needed). All the tests should pass: