“Garments come from Asia, cocoa and fruit from Africa, and coffee from South America—the new Supply Chain Act (Lieferkettengesetz) aims to protect the rights of people who produce goods for the German market.”

This preface to the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (SCDDA) on the German Federal Government’s website (link resides outside ibm.com) captures why governments are stepping in to place emphasis on the human aspect of the supply chain, beyond environmental impacts like supply chain emissions (link resides outside ibm.com).

In 2021, Germany passed the Gesetz über die unternehmerischen Sorgfaltspflichten in Lieferketten, LkSG or the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (SCDDA). This is a defining moment in environmental, social and governance (ESG) accountability as this is the first time that German organizations will be held legally responsible for respecting human rights in their global supply chains.

Although the Act focuses heavily on the ‘S’ in ESG, it does consider that environmental risks and their negative impact on human health within supply chains are deeply intertwined. As a result, the SCDDA requires organizations to comply with international agreements focusing on environmental risks—such as the Minamata and Basel Conventions—to limit harm caused by pollutants, toxic chemicals and the handling and disposal of hazardous waste.

In this article, we delve into who the SCDDA affects, what organizations must do to comply, and how they can prepare for due diligence obligations.

What is the German SCDDA?

The German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act applies due diligence obligations on enterprises that have their central administration, principal place of business, administrative headquarters, statutory seat or branch office in Germany to comply with environmental and human rights standards in their supply chains.

The SCDDA introduces a comprehensive list of obligations, which includes the development of a risk management system for compliance. It also details the requisite preventive and remedial measures and makes mandatory complaint procedures. The law requires regular documentation and reporting, and violations are subject to major fines.

What do organizations need to do to comply with SCDDA?

Organizations must monitor and act on violations both within their own operations, as well as those of their direct suppliers (from the extraction process of raw materials to the delivery of the goods to the customer) regardless of whether the activity was performed in Germany or abroad.

Similarly, if an organization becomes aware of a possible violation of environmental standards or human rights by one of their indirect suppliers, it is required to perform a risk analysis of the possible violations immediately.

The Act establishes not only a very clear onus on organizations over their supply chain performance, but mandates action and meaningful remediation.

Key takeaway:

For company executives, this means that their supply chains now command the same attention as financial performance as pressure mounts for them to be aware of what is occurring upstream—or face very real reputational, investor and financial risk.

Which organizations fall under the scope of the SCDDA cover?

There will be two phases to bring organizations under the scope of the SCDDA.

Phase 1: From January 2023

The German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act will apply to enterprises based in Germany with more than 3,000 employees, or German-registered branches of foreign companies with over 3,000 employees. The employee count also includes any personnel posted abroad for domestic companies. Group companies are included in the calculation of the number of employees of the parent company and the Act considers employees as “any worker with an employment contract for longer than six months.” This criterion applies to about 600 companies.

Phase 2: From January 2024

The scope will broaden to enterprises based in Germany employing over 1,000 employees, or German-registered branches of foreign companies with greater than 1,000 employees. Once this scope is enacted, the criterion will apply to roughly 2,900 companies.

Will the SCDDA impact small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)?

It is important to acknowledge that the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act will have a cascading effect. SMEs that may not be in-scope are still expected to be affected in the coming months and years, because larger firms will likely pass on due diligence obligations imposed on them by the Act to their suppliers.