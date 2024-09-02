One example of a documented-oriented database is Apache CouchDB. IBM offers Cloudant, a CouchDB-based Database-as-Service (DBaaS) available on the IBM Cloud.

Because IBM Cloudant is based on CouchDB, an application can use the CouchDB API with databases on the IBM Cloud, other clouds, on-prem and on the network edge.

An application that uses the CouchDB API can use IBM Cloudant and additional instances of CouchDB running in other locations to craft hybrid and multicloud document-oriented database solutions.

In addition to the common benefits of document-oriented databases described earlier, CouchDB and IBM Cloudant provide an easy-to-use replication capability (link resides outside of ibm.com).

The ability to easily replicate data between database instances in different locations is one of the most important capabilities a document-oriented database can provide for many applications, including those in the retail space.

As an example, replication of data between instances of Cloudant and/or CouchDB can be used to enable data to easily move between a central database and separate databases in each retail store, as well as between the database in each store and all the Point-of-Sale devices (terminal, tablet, smartphone) within that store.

Replication between CouchDB and Cloudant hosted databases can also be used to move data between mobile applications, kiosks and a single central database.

Another powerful use of the replication capabilities of CouchDB is as the basis for migrating to new infrastructure, when needed. Having a reliable and easy-to-use replication capability provides operational and financial flexibility to move an existing database to a new cluster in the same data center, a new data center in a different city, from on-prem to a cloud service or between two cloud service providers.

Application developers working to create new and improved e-commerce capabilities and digital customer engagement should strongly consider the use of a document-oriented NoSQL database so that those new applications will be easy to adapt to anticipated and unforeseen future changes in the retail environment.