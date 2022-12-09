5G, edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are putting increased demands on telecommunication companies’ network services. A network with millions of endpoints can make system oversight and incident management difficult.

By 2024, Ericsson predicts there will be 1.5 billion 5G subscriptions for enhanced mobile broadband and 4.1 billion global cellular IoT connections. The sheer volume of use and devices that are connected to the network is challenging human capabilities to respond to all incidents. Troubleshooting millions of incoming alarms can lead to cascading problems that slow down response time and put strain on engineers.

To handle the complexity of these new products, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are making it possible for network operations to quickly analyze incoming data and fix issues across millions of endpoints as they arise. In addition, the advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities of AI can shift a NOC from reactive to proactive operations.

Using AI in this way is referred to as network observability. It shifts many low-level decision-making activities—such as troubleshooting or capacity planning—from engineers to the network observability tool, where they are resolved. The result is less rote work for engineers, reducing escalation of common issues to higher tiers, and more time to focus on larger issues and network optimization.

An example is how AI technology is being used by communication service providers (CSPs). AI offers greater insight into how a network system is working throughout, not just analyzing device by device. These tools are transforming CSPs to more automated network operations where problems are fixed before they impact customers.