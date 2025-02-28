What is lean budgeting?

This concept also increases throughput and improves the productivity of cross-functional teams. It’s an approach often used by organizations that employ agile methodologies because its flexible, iterative nature is more compatible with lean and agile practices.

Lean budgeting prioritizes value streams over projects. A value stream is the steps to deliver a solution that is valuable to customers. Solutions can be products, systems or services provided to customers.

Each company defines its value stream on its terms. Some companies consider a value stream to be a team delivering a specific value to customers. Other companies consider it to be an end-to-end solution across the entire company to give the customer value.

Lean budgeting promotes innovation and improvement. It gives teams permission to come up with new ideas or offer feedback that might benefit the company. Plans are changed and steered based on the information and data collected, which helps organizations spend more efficiently.