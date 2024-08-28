How generative AI will revolutionize supply chain

Unlocking the full potential of supply chain management has long been a goal for businesses that seek efficiency, resilience and sustainability. In the age of digital transformation, the integration of advanced technologies like generative artificial intelligence brings a new era of innovation and optimization. AI tools help users address queries and resolve alerts by using supply chain data, and natural language processing helps analysts access inventory, order and shipment data for decision-making.

A recent IBM Institute of Business Value study, The CEO’s guide to generative AI: Supply chain, explains how the powerful combination of data and AI will transform businesses from reactive to proactive. Generative AI, with its ability to autonomously generate solutions to complex problems, will revolutionize every aspect of the supply chain landscape. From demand forecasting to route optimization, inventory management and risk mitigation, the applications of generative AI are limitless.

Here are some ways generative AI is transforming supply chain management: