Build trust in banking with data lineage

Data lineage, the process of tracking the flow of data over time from origin to destination within a data pipeline, is essential to understand the full lifecycle of data and ensure regulatory compliance. The value of data lineage applies across all industries, but there are three key focuses when you consider it for banking use cases:

1. Mapping data movement

Data lineage solutions help banks map data movement from source systems and databases through processing and transformation pipelines to end use in risk models or reports. With an accurate view of the entire system, banks can more easily track down issues like missing or inconsistent data.

2. Auditing processes and impact analysis

With an automated lineage solution, banks can audit their processes and complete impact analysis to identify potential compliance violations before they become a problem by delivering a comprehensive view of data. This level of visibility also helps ensure that changes made over time don’t introduce new risks into the organization, can make it easier for banks to stay within regulatory guidelines, and helps ensure banks can respond quickly to changing business needs.

3. Maintaining precise risk management reports

An automated data lineage solution allows banks to maintain a high level of precision in their risk management reports without the need to manually crawl through source code. This is crucial for helping comply with regulatory principles, such as the ones outlined in BCBS 239, that require banks to generate risk data accurately and in a timely fashion.

Data lineage solutions provide banks with the tools and technology to ensure compliance, maintain data trust, and improve their risk models. By understanding the flow of data throughout the organization, banks can be more confident that they are accurately reporting on risks. This level of transparency is essential to maintaining consumer confidence in banking institutions around the world.