What is data integrity testing?

Data accuracy refers to the correctness of data values and the degree to which they represent the real-world entities they are meant to describe.

Data integrity testing helps ensure that data is accurate by validating that data values conform to the expected format, range and type.

This process also involves checking for data entry errors, such as misspellings and incorrect or missing values.

2. Maintaining data consistency

Data consistency is the uniformity of data stored across different systems or within a single system.

Data integrity testing helps maintain consistency by ensuring that data is updated, inserted or deleted according to predefined rules and that these changes are propagated consistently across all affected systems.

This process helps prevent data anomalies, such as duplicate or conflicting entries, which can lead to faulty data analysis.

3. Safeguarding data reliability

Contextual anomalies are data points that deviate from the norm within a specific context. Data reliability refers to the ability of a data storage system to consistently provide accurate and complete data when needed.

Data integrity testing helps safeguard data reliability by ensuring that data remains uncorrupted and accessible throughout its lifecycle, from initial input to storage, retrieval and processing.

By routinely conducting data integrity tests, organizations can detect and resolve potential issues before they escalate, ensuring that their data remains reliable and trustworthy.

Related content: what is anomaly detection?