Today’s data platform teams are often reactive when data reliability and quality incidents occur, which are typically found by downstream consumers hours or even days later. The data engineering team is blamed, and the damage done can take months to fix.

IBM Databand features machine learning (ML)-powered anomaly detection to immediately flag when a data incident happens. It builds a historical baseline from your data stack’s metadata and uses smart alerting workflows when operations deviate from the baseline. You miss nothing and can act fast.