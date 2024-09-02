This is a specialized team construct that can go by many other names — including Transformation Office, Accelerator Team, Technology Excellence Office, etc. — and vary in scope from being exclusively technical to being holistic with a focus on new ways of working, contemporary roles and innovative technologies. Sometimes a CoE will focus on specific areas, such as DevOps (DevOps Center of Excellence) or SAP (SAP Center of Excellence), but we believe this is a limiting view.
For the purposes of this blog post, we will use the term Center of Excellence (or CoE) and focus on holistic cloud scope (i.e., people, process and technology) to show how you can use a building block approach to leverage this concept for your organization. This material is shared based on our global experiences helping clients across industries define, design, launch and/or operate CoE type structures.
A Center of Excellence (CoE) is an enduring construct designed to define, accelerate and scale knowledge and best practices across an enterprise.
No matter what it’s called, a CoE should be holistic and transformative in scope so that new capabilities can be piloted and scaled out. This means not only writing about technology, but also helping build it in a co-creation approach and then enabling others so they become self-sufficient in new capabilities. Additionally, having holistic scope removes artificial silos and allows for unified capabilities and maintenance and execution of roadmaps with maximum impact.
For a transformative area like cloud, a CoE “provides IT with a way to express […] cloud strategy, enable the business to choose the best solutions, and […] gather and disseminate cloud best practices.” [1] This is a proven construct and over 70% of enterprises have a similar team within their organization. [2]
To start thinking about a CoE with holistic scope, you should consider a few areas:
Center of Excellence (CoEs) can take many different forms, but they may not be appropriate for all organizations. To get started, we utilize a discovery and diagnostic methodology to identify the right next steps and meet clients where they are in their unique journey.
