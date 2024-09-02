This is a specialized team construct that can go by many other names — including Transformation Office, Accelerator Team, Technology Excellence Office, etc. — and vary in scope from being exclusively technical to being holistic with a focus on new ways of working, contemporary roles and innovative technologies. Sometimes a CoE will focus on specific areas, such as DevOps (DevOps Center of Excellence) or SAP (SAP Center of Excellence), but we believe this is a limiting view.

For the purposes of this blog post, we will use the term Center of Excellence (or CoE) and focus on holistic cloud scope (i.e., people, process and technology) to show how you can use a building block approach to leverage this concept for your organization. This material is shared based on our global experiences helping clients across industries define, design, launch and/or operate CoE type structures.