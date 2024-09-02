For a good case study, look at what has happened in India since the introduction of Aadhaar, the digital identity system established by the country’s federal government. As a result of this system, financial inclusion for millions was possible. People could qualify for a bank account or a digital wallet with their digital identity, wherein they could store funds obtained from government or other sources. Those who formerly had no chance to participate in the economy, except through cash and the generosity of others, can now make payments at a merchant using India’s UPI digital real-time payments system.

The link between digital identity and financial inclusion is clear: with this system, India’s poverty rate declined by around 10% or nearly 135 million people in 5 years. Furthermore, the Indian economy is benefiting from this financial inclusion. Real GDP growth was 6.9% in FY 2022-2023 and is expected to be 6.3% in 2023-2024. The reduction in the use of cash is a contributing factor. It stands to reason that the US and other countries should consider accelerating the move away from cash to digital payments to achieve financial inclusion and economic growth.

There is an immediate opportunity to accelerate the adoption of digital alternatives to cash. Combined with the adoption of digital identity, the economies of countries who pursue this path will grow and be more competitive globally than those who don’t. Moreover, businesses and consumers will be more satisfied with the ability to conduct business as the economies in which we live become more efficient.