Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. By having a single, public version of records, the trust needed between a buyer and seller is decreased since the seller can immediately prove their ownership of a property and the buyer can immediately prove their funds on hand. In fact, with the utilization of smart contracts on a blockchain, Mark Zilbert, EVP of Brown Harris Stevens Miami says that real estate transactions (link resides outside ibm.com) could become as easy as online shopping, enabling real estate contracts, escrows and property records to be completed and monies distributed without title companies or attorneys.

Even beyond the individual buying and selling of property, blockchain offers the ability to change how people invest in real estate. By tokenizing a property on a blockchain, a developer removes the need for traditional bank financing and frees themselves from the traditional sales timeline constraints on investment property. On the buyer’s side, expanding or decreasing a position is as easy as finding a buyer or seller for a share of the property. Tokenization of luxury property has even attracted some of New York’s top brokers to blockchain technology.

Ryan Serhant, bestselling author of “Sell It Like Serhant” and star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, told Forbes (link resides outside ibm.com), “The market in New York is always strong, but it can take some time to sell for the right price in a new construction building. With blockchain tokenization, we can remove the unruly pressure of traditional bank financing, which is much healthier for the project and all of the stakeholders. Tokenization is paving the way for a new forefront in real estate development.”