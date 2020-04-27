Blockchain-powered autonomous automobiles can be the answer



The swift journey of blockchain from a buzzword to reality is fascinating. Blockchain is currently transforming many industries from healthcare to the food supply chain. Now auto manufacturers are envisioning how distributed ledger technology can be applied to power autonomous vehicles and improve them, increase customer retention, satisfaction, and the overall auto experience. But how is this drive to innovation being done?

With blockchain maturing and demand for autonomous cars picking up, blockchain is now being considered to manage, store and transfer digital records like vehicle identification, possession, warranties, wear and tear, mileage, leases, loans, parts and service info for automobiles.

Blockchain and smart contracts will enable this data to be stored in a decentralized, shared ledger format. A portion of this ledger data will be available to the authorized parties based on their access rights and needs. Thus, blockchain will enable vendors, authorities, and other entities in the mix to verify credentials and use them in near real-time.

For example, motor vehicle agencies leveraging blockchain who need to collaborate with external organizations like the U. S. Departments of Justice and insurance providers, will be able to provide indisputable information to the required agencies.