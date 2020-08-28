As 5G networks drive the next wave of transformation for the communications industry, big data and analytics will play a critical role as communication service providers (CSPs) realign their business strategies and implement plans to restructure their operations, architecture and networks. The fuel driving this transformation is data — specifically using advanced data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and other data-centric technology advances.[1] The challenge for the CSP is to harness, analyze and manage the growing volume, velocity and variety of incoming data, which is too vast and complex to be analyzed by traditional means.
The magnitude of the shift to 5G is evident:
AI’s footprint in the telecommunications industry is growing at a staggering pace of 46.8% and expected to reach nearly USD 2.5 billion by 2022. In addition, by 2030, 5G networks are expected to contribute USD 700 billion to the global economy with a compound annual growth rate of 20%. Overall, CSPs are expected to spend upwards of USD 1.5 trillion to roll out 5G networks and services.[2]
When using a governed data lake and the latest digital tools, data scientists can develop real-time forecasts, arming communications service providers with the intelligence needed to improve customer relations, innovate and improve product and service offerings and drive more efficient operations. Aggregating data and using the inputs from machine learning (ML)and Artificial Intelligence (AI), data scientists can drive real-time testing results and more accurate predictive and prescriptive analytics. predictive and prescriptive analytics.
Three key areas where CSP benefit from using big data include:
IBM and Cloudera provide the solutions, products, services and multi-vendor support needed to help leading healthcare organizations build, manage, govern, access and analyze data in a secure, governed data lake. Users can benefit from:
Let IBM and Cloudera help you turn the big data at your fingertips into operational improvements and happier customers. Dive deeper into use cases for Communication Service Providers with TechTarget’s recent paper, or schedule a free one-on-one consultation with one of our experts on our website.
[1] “Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Worth $67.82 Billion by 2025, Says AMR,” Allied Market Research, May 7, 2020
[2] “AI in Telecommunications Market – Global Forecast to 2022,” MarketsandMarkets, February 2018
[3] “Global Telecom Survey Sheds New Light on the Status of Fraud Within the Industry,” Communications Fraud Control Association, Nov. 21, 2019
[4] “Global Telecom Survey Sheds New Light on the Status of Fraud Within the Industry,” Communications Fraud Control Association, Nov. 21, 2019