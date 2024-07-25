How OLAP and AI can enable better business

Online analytical processing (OLAP) database systems and artificial intelligence (AI) complement each other and can help enhance data analysis and decision-making when used in tandem. OLAP systems are designed to efficiently process and analyze large multidimensional datasets, while AI techniques extract insights and make predictions from OLAP data. As AI techniques continue to evolve, innovative applications in the OLAP domain are anticipated.
OLAP database systems have significantly evolved since their inception in the early 1990s. Initially, they were designed for handling large volumes of multidimensional data, enabling businesses to perform complex analytical tasks, such as drill-down, roll-up and slice-and-dice.
Early OLAP systems were separate, specialized databases with unique data storage structures and query languages. This siloed approach often resulted in data redundancy and complexity, hampering integration with other business systems. In the 2010s, columnar OLAP (C-OLAP) and in-memory OLAP (IM-OLAP) technologies gained prominence. C-OLAP optimized data storage for faster query processing, while IM-OLAP stored data in memory to minimize data access latency and enable real-time analytics. These advancements further enhanced the performance and scalability of OLAP systems.
Today, OLAP database systems have become comprehensive and integrated data analytics platforms, addressing the diverse needs of modern businesses. They are seamlessly integrated with cloud-based data warehouses, facilitating the collection, storage and analysis of data from various sources.
Cloud adoption for OLAP databases has become common due to scalability, elasticity and cost-efficiency advantages. However, organizations face challenges when adopting cloud-based OLAP solutions, such as:
In the realm of OLAP, AI’s role is increasingly important. To build a robust OLAP system, it should provide accessibility regardless of location and data type. It should also support various storage formats, such as block storage, object storage and file formats like Parquet, Avro and ORC.
OLAP database systems have evolved from specialized analytical tools into comprehensive data analytics platforms, empowering businesses to make informed decisions based on insights from large and complex datasets. Organizations can expect to reap the following benefits from implementing OLAP solutions, including the following.
Effective implementation of OLAP solutions can provide businesses with a competitive advantage by enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of market trends and customer behavior, identify new business opportunities and market segments, respond quickly to changing market conditions and customer demands and make more informed decisions about product development, pricing and marketing strategies.
Next-generation cloud OLAP database engines are expected to bring significant advancements. Here’s an overview of the key characteristics:
In summary, the future of OLAP database systems is bright. Designed for cloud-native environments, they promise more efficient and data-driven decision-making for businesses, ushering in a new era of agility and insight.
IBM® watsonx.data™ is an enterprise-ready data store built on a data lakehouse architecture that enables hybrid cloud analytics workloads, such as data engineering, data science and business intelligence, through open source components with integrated IBM innovation. IBM watsonx.data is the next generation OLAP system that can help you make the most of your data.
Request a live IBM watsonx.data demo today