In Episode 4 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kate Soule, Marina Danilevsky and Armand Ruiz. Kate explains the future of FMTI, Marina highlights innovations driving the open source community, and Armand dives into the latest from IBM’s Think 2024 event. Finally, the experts debrief: What’s going on between Scarlet Johansson and OpenAI?
Key takeaways:
