From chatbots to checkout: How AI is transforming the holiday shopping experience

Anyone get elbowed trying to snag the “it toy” at the mall on Black Friday? Us, neither.

"The whole idea of doorbuster deals has died," says Rich Berkman, a senior partner at IBM Consulting focusing on digital commerce. Instead, holiday discounts started appearing soon after Halloween. And the biggest star of the 2024 holiday retail rush may be AI-driven shopping assistants.

AI-driven chatbots drove 1,950% more traffic to retail sites on Cyber Monday than last year, according to Adobe Analytics, helping boost retail sales to $13.3 billion that day, up by 7.3% from last year.

New AI tools Amazon's Rufus or Walmart's personal shopping assistant, both introduced mid 2024, are helping shoppers find the best deals for specific items, research product information and compare different products.



"Consumers are now coming to retailers' sites and mobile apps expecting to have a human-like conversation," says Berkman. "They are no longer satisfied with a list of search results."

Retailers whose shopping assistants personalize the shopping experience and offer easy and flexible payment options stand to attract shoppers who are increasingly doing their shopping on the go, such as “when they are waiting at the airport, scrolling on their phones,” says Jane Cheung, a Global Research Leader for the Consumer Industries at IBM’s Institute for Business Value (IBV).

This Cyber Monday, 57% of online sales came through mobile devices, up 13.3% from last year, according to Adobe Analytics.