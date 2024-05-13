Debate rages over DMCA Section 1201 exemption for generative AI

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) is a federal law that protects copyright holders from online theft. The DMCA covers music, movies, text and anything else under copyright.

The DMCA also makes it illegal to hack technologies that copyright owners use to protect their works against infringement. These technologies can include encryption, password protection or other measures. These provisions are commonly referred to as the “Anti-Circumvention” provisions or “Section 1201”.

Now, a fierce debate is brewing over whether to allow independent hackers to legally circumvent Section 1201 restrictions to probe AI models. The goal of this legal hacking activity would be to detect problems like bias and discrimination.

Proponents of this exemption claim that it would boost transparency and trust in generative AI. Opponents, largely made up of media and entertainment companies, are interested in data privacy protection. And they fear the exemption could enable piracy.

The debate has just begun, and each side is presenting compelling arguments. The U.S. Copyright Office has opened the debate by receiving comments in opposition to the Section 1201 Exemption. Likewise, proponents have been given the opportunity to reply. And the final decision surrounding this AI cybersecurity issue has yet to be determined.