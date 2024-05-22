As part of its commitment to addressing the rapid growth and adoption of AI technology across all industries and sectors, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board in late April.

The Board’s first meeting is planned for early May when they will begin the task of focusing on how to develop and deploy AI technology within the United States’ critical infrastructure safely and securely. Based on the DHS Homeland Threat Assessment of 2024 determining that AI-assisted tools can enable larger scale, faster, efficient and more evasive cyberattacks, the Board’s role is to reduce the threat of these technologies on economic security and critical infrastructure. The DHS is specifically concerned about nation-states, such as the People’s Republic of China, threatening U.S. cybersecurity through AI technologies such as generative AI. “Artificial Intelligence is a transformative technology that can advance our national interests in unprecedented ways. At the same time, it presents real risks — risks that we can mitigate by adopting best practices and taking other studied concrete actions,” said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “I am grateful that such accomplished leaders are dedicating their time and expertise to the Board to help ensure our nation’s critical infrastructure — the vital services upon which Americans rely every day — effectively guards against the risks and realizes the enormous potential of this transformative technology.”