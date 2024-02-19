Europe’s Cyber Resilience Act: redefining open source

Amid an increasingly complex threat landscape, we find ourselves at a crossroads where law, technology and community converge. As such, cyber resilience is more crucial than ever. At its heart, cyber resilience means maintaining a robust security posture despite adverse cyber events and being able to anticipate, withstand, recover from and adapt to such incidents.

While new data privacy and protection regulations like GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA are being introduced more frequently than ever, did you know that there is new legislation that specifically addresses cyber resilience?

The European Union’s recent amendment to the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) has sent ripples through the tech world. The legislation was proposed in September 2022 and achieved political agreement with a controversial amendment in December 2023. The act aims to bolster cybersecurity across the EU but has taken an unexpected swerve by redefining the very essence of open-source software.

The amendment redefines open-source software, which could signal a potential paradigm shift in how open-source software is developed, shared and perceived in the European digital landscape.

The tech industry’s reaction has been an unholy recipe of cautious optimism mixed with apprehensive scrutiny, reflecting the diverse implications for open-source developers and the broader software ecosystem.

By exploring the layers of the CRA’s latest amendment, we can focus on its impact on the open-source community, the industry’s temperature check and the journey of open-source software through the legislative labyrinth of the CRA.