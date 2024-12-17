Digging deep: Underground carbon storage offers climate change solution

The good news for CCS efforts: “There are abundant suitable sites in most regions,” Hayton says. The US Geological Survey found that the US alone has the carbon storage potential to hold 3,000 metric gigatons of CO2 in geologic basins throughout the country. For context, it is estimated that 2,400 gigatons of CO2 were emitted by human activity between 1850 to 2019.

And, once carbon is stored, it tends to stay there. “Once underground, studies show leakage from natural pathways is low,” Hayton says. Nonetheless, he warns that faulty wells and degradation of plugs could lead to more leakage. “Better regulation around their use and maintenance can help to minimize this risk,” he explains.

“Considering that mineralized carbon dioxide can be stored for thousands of years, geological storage, if scaled, could contribute significantly to achieving mitigation goals,” Steiner says.

New technology can also help researchers uncover sites for carbon storage that are likely to have high success rates. IBM Research, for example, developed a tool that allows scientists to simulate carbon injections into different types of rocks to determine how efficiently the material would hold onto the liquified gas.

“The surface properties of the rock at pore scale are essential for determining a reservoir’s carbon dioxide storage potential,” Steiner says. “Geological estimates suggest that the amount of pore space globally available in geological formations should, in principle, be sufficient for storing all the airborne carbon dioxide once captured.”

But there are risks, too. The long-term effects of carbon storage are still unknown. And even in the short term, the solution is not without its potential pitfalls. Injecting carbon into the Earth can carry the risk of triggering earthquakes. Well blowouts are a possibility for injection sites that are not properly secured, and leakage remains a possibility.

Underground carbon storage may be an important tool in combatting climate change and meeting emissions reduction goals, but it is not a solution on its own. As CCS technology advances and carbon injection becomes a more common practice, scientists and industry experts will need to take further steps to determine safe sites and mitigate risk.