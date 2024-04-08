Recent developments and updates in Biden cyber policy

The budget provides more than USD 13 billion in funding for civilian agencies to reduce cybersecurity risk through improving resiliency and defendability. Because of the 95% increase in large data breaches reported to the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS), the budget includes an emphasis on healthcare.

Here are four key areas of investment outlined in the new budget:

1. Sustain FBI cyber and counterintelligence investigative capabilities

These funds help the FBI’s cyber intelligence, counterintelligence, cyber response and analysis capabilities. Additionally, the budget provides money for the Department of Justices to create a new section for cyber threats in the National Security Division and focus on using AI in a safe, secure and trustworthy manner per Order 14110.

2. Protect against foreign adversaries and safeguard the federal system

The bulk of these funds ensure that each federal agency increases the security of public services by funding civilian departments and agencies. Additionally, the budget funds the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which includes Federal network tools, internal cybersecurity and analytical capabilities, critical infrastructure security coordination and critical infrastructure cyber event reporting.

3. Extend the frontiers of AI for science and technology and increase AI’s safety, security and resilience

By funding the Department of Energy’s computing capabilities, developing AI testbeds and evaluating AI outputs, the DOE can build AI models for energy security, national security and climate resilience. The budget provides training for new AI researchers from diverse backgrounds.

4. Protect the US healthcare system from cyber threats

As part of the goal of protecting the healthcare system, the budget makes it possible for the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to coordinate the HHS’s cybersecurity efforts as well as funding for the HHS to focus on improving the cybersecurity of their systems and modernizing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. The proposed budget also directly helps healthcare systems, including funding essential cybersecurity efforts at high-need, low-resourced hospitals and an incentive for all hospitals to invest in advanced cybersecurity efforts.