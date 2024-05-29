ONCD releases 2024 report on the cybersecurity posture of the U.S.

4 min read
On May 7, the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) released the 2024 Report on the Cybersecurity Posture of the United States. This new document is a report card on how well cyber policy followed the guidelines set by the National Cybersecurity Strategy, introduced in March 2023.
Here’s what you need to know about the newly released report.
Over the past year, the U.S. national cybersecurity posture was driven by the 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy’s vision of a defensible, resilient and values-aligned digital ecosystem.
This vision is based on two fundamental shifts in the allocation of roles, responsibilities and resources in cyber space, which are:
The Federal Government was tasked to complete 36 initiatives by the second quarter of 2024. A total of 33 out of 36 (92%) initiatives were completed on time. The three initiatives that remain underway include:
As per the report, five key trends drove change in the strategic environment in 2023. These trends included:
The report included 12 core actions taken by the federal government during the period covered. Some highlights include:
Based largely on the 2024 Report on the Cybersecurity Posture of the United States, the Biden-Harris Administration recently released Version 2 of the National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan. A great deal was accomplished during the past year. Let’s hope the progress continues forward at speed.