Why maintaining data cleanliness is essential to cybersecurity

Data, in all its shapes and forms, is one of the most critical assets a business possesses. Not only does it provide organizations with critical information regarding their systems and processes, but it also fuels growth and enables better decision-making on all levels.

However, like any other piece of company equipment, data can degrade over time and become less valuable if organizations aren’t careful. What’s even more dangerous is that neglecting data hygiene can expose organizations to a number of security threats and regulatory compliance issues.