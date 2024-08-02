What the EU AI Act is already changing for businesses

The European Union (EU) is the first major market to define new rules around AI.

“The aim is to turn the EU into a global hub for trustworthy AI,” according to EU officials.

The AI Act takes a risk-based approach, meaning that it categorizes applications according to their potential risk to fundamental rights and safety. Some of the most important provisions include: a prohibition on certain AI practices that are deemed to pose unacceptable risk, standards for developing and deploying certain high-risk AI systems and rules for general-purpose AI (GPAI) models. AI systems that do not fall within one of the risk categories in the EU AI Act are not subject to requirements under the act (these are often dubbed the ‘minimal risk’ category), although some may need to meet transparency obligations and they must comply with other existing laws.

“It is a form of regulatory pragmatism that aims to adapt constraints with the level of risk,” says Bruno Massot, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Head of Legal IBM Europe.

Under these new rules, certain AI applications that threaten citizens’ rights will be banned. These include biometric categorization systems based on sensitive characteristics, untargeted scraping of facial images from the internet or CCTV footage to create facial recognition databases, emotion recognition in the workplace and schools, and predictive policing.

The AI Act was approved by the EU Parliament on April 22 and by the EU Member States on May 21. It was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on July 12, and entered into force on August 1, with different provisions of the law going into effect in stages.

The EU AI Act will follow a very fast-paced schedule.

“It is coming very rapidly, but this is not a surprise. The drafts have been long known. It is also important to go fast as the technology is advancing very quickly,” notes Massot.

On month six, bans on prohibited AI practices come into force. On month nine, codes of practice become applicable. On month 12, general-purpose AI rules, including governance, come into force. At 24 months, the rules for high-risk AI systems will take effect. Finally, 36 months after the entry into force, the rules for AI systems that are products or safety components of products regulated under specific EU laws will apply.

Non-compliance with the law can result in hefty fines, up to 35 million euros or 7% of a company’s annual turnover.