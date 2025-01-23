Large organizations often struggle to unify disparate data across systems and databases. Inefficient data retrieval systems lead to team silos, scalability challenges and reduced productivity. Also, with fragmented systems, running tasks requires domain expertise to locate specific data. This requirement increases the learning curve for new hires and hinders employees from efficiently finding the information they need.

Any workable solution must synthesize data from these sources without requiring wholesale migration of the data itself. It must also maintain security and confidentiality—revealing appropriate data only to the appropriate authorized user.

To address these challenges, IBM has developed a unified search capability over the past 18 months, drawing data from diverse sources, including Slack and internal repositories. Textual data is stored in vector databases, with an advanced AI model layered on top for processing, allowing for free-text search of all sources. Internal Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) enable IBM teams to access both the raw vector data and the model. This functionality has already been integrated into internal search tools, replacing the older Lucene syntax with free-text, contextually aware querying. The result is a far more effective and intuitive search experience for IBM employees.

A key feature of this search system is that it has been provided with context about the employees who are querying it. When processing queries, the AI considers the user’s role, permissions and identity, returning only data that the individual is authorized to access. This mechanism ensures confidentiality and compliance with internal access controls while delivering highly relevant results. It is pivotal to ensure not returning sensitive data, so guardrails for access based on user identity are crucial to implement.

IBM is working to expand these capabilities to include images and videos. This expansion requires proper textual tags for existing visual assets, which is crucial for an AI’s understanding of these media types. While IBM’s Digital Asset Management system stores these digital assets, many are not correctly tagged. IBM plans to use AI to autotag all digital assets to address this gap. After completing the tagging process, the search model can evolve into a multimodal system capable of returning relevant images, videos, text and source documents through a single query.

This unified search system can dramatically improve efficiency by giving employees universal access to essential information regardless of format. It can also eliminate the need to store documents in multiple vector stores, streamlining IBM’s data infrastructure. Moreover, other internal products—such as Creative Assistant—can integrate unified search as part of their offering rather than building and maintaining separate implementations of similar technology.

AI-driven innovations will continue to transform workflows, enabling teams to focus on strategic, high-value tasks while AI handles the heavy lifting. Unified search and LLMs for findability will empower employees to find information with ease, while advanced image and content generation will enable teams to create high-quality, brand-compliant assets like never before. By integrating these capabilities, IBM not only enhances its internal operations but also sets a benchmark for delivering similar transformative value to its clients, redefining how organizations harness AI to drive impact.

IBM partnered with NYU’s Stern School of Business to deploy 4 MBA consultants for a semester-long project supported by Stern’s experiential learning program. Samir Ali-Darwish, Auston Ricca, Tomer Friedman and Narissa Moonsammy of Stern worked closely with IBM’s Marketing, Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility team to provide an external perspective on the organization. The MBA consultants researched IBM employee feedback data, conducted interviews with IBM leaders and used IBM’s own watsonx platform to synthesize the information obtained, culminating in a prioritized AI roadmap for the organization. To help close the global AI skills gap, IBM is committed to training 2 million learners in AI by the end of 2026. Through collaborations such as this one with NYU Stern and free coursework from IBM SkillsBuild, we are reaching learners around the world.