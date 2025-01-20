Vertical data platforms enable 4 types of business models: internal data sharing, broker-intermediary, external data monetization and ecosystem creators. Treating data as products introduces a value-focused mindset.

Data is managed like any other product or service. Business lines begin asking, “Do we have a data product for that?” This mindset treats data products like stock keeping units (SKUs), prompting value-based pricing considerations (manufacturing costs, operating costs, revenue, price, profit, and so on).

Internal data sharing





Streamlining internal or cross-entity data access improves cost efficiency and governance, enabling innovations such as augmenting existing services and products with data-driven value.

J.P. Morgan Chase, early adopters of internal data product sharing over a mesh, saw increased reuse, reduced data copying and improved risk posture through domain expert-controlled permissions.

Broker-intermediary





Platforms such as Datarade connect data providers and consumers, facilitating direct financial transactions. They might also provide workspace hosting for data consumption.

Countries with strong sovereign cloud, data and AI positions are seeing new ecosystem and marketplace offerings.

External data monetization





Organizations can monetize data products through developer portals, marketplaces or cloud catalogs. The platform operator owns the financial transaction and can also produce data, curating and assembling data for added value and manages the financial arrangements.

Transport for London exemplifies this, offering real-time and historical travel data, powering 600 apps and contributing an estimated GBP 12–15 million annually to London’s economy.

Ecosystem creators





Multisided platforms enable collaborative ecosystems where partners (providers, producers and consumers) co-create and consume data products, or share them publicly, distributing revenue and benefits. Hugging Face Hub is an example of this, offering an open platform for sharing datasets and machine learning models, fostering collaboration and generating new AI and data offerings.