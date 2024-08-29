The CFO: at the forefront of innovation

Historically, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) role had been strictly focused on accounting for financial information. These days, there’s a need — and even some pressure — for CFOs to evolve their scope and influence the innovation agenda within their enterprises. For starters, they can help prioritize and invest in it.
At IBM Consulting, our finance consulting practitioners have seen first-hand how the CFO can help foster enterprise-wide change. In many cases, CFOs drive progressive end-to-end transformation agendas that help deliver business value.
Our own finance leaders have weighed in on the value of innovation and the role a CFO plays in transformation. One perspective holds that at a company built on innovation like IBM, the CFO ought to have broad-based knowledge and experience with driving business transformation. Another perspective is that a transformed finance culture creates an environment that focuses on personal growth, responsibility and fostering innovation.
The CFO can play a vital role across the enterprise going forward:
Let’s not forget: the CFO facilitates shareholder trust that makes all investments in innovation possible. We’ve seen that they can therefore be effective agents of change and stewards of transformation, making them even more equipped for driving innovation.
Many agree that the CFO is at the forefront of innovation: consultants making tactical and strategic recommendations to business process outsourcing consultants working on the ground to implement products and innovations to finance and accounting (F&A) clients. These are the consultants that are often engaging with collaborative CFOs on ways to deliver new value- and work-streams within the finance function, as well as across the enterprise too.
Take for example the role that senior finance leaders play with respect to the adoption of innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI). In a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study, we learned that AI-driven innovations are leading to concrete improvements in process quality, cost and efficiency. The study, which focused on AI’s quantified impact on the finance function, indicates that top finance performers credit AI for a bigger decrease in the finance function’s cost as a percentage of revenue. As many as 4 out of 10 finance leaders surveyed are already piloting, implementing or optimizing AI in key areas, including financial planning and analysis, order to cash, general accounting and reporting, and purchase to pay.
A second study about the integral role finance plays in sustainability initiatives found that 87% of transformational finance leaders foster a culture focused on speed of innovation, compared to less than half of their peers. It’s clear to me that CFOs are making great strides to advance innovations within their enterprises.
Our finance transformation practice leaders believe that the CFO role has evolved from transactional work to relational, value-generating and business partnering where transformation is constant and essential. We anticipate that we’ll see well-defined, enterprise-wide, value-generating outcomes associated with any investments in product innovations within the F&A function, as a result. Here are the top 4 perspectives we’re keeping top-of mind:
To prepare themselves to shift toward the forefront of innovation, CFOs can start by learning about how to equip their finance organization to propel the broader business.
