Navigating the surge of sustainability disclosures: Is your multinational ready?

For most companies today, meeting this wide range of requirements will force accelerating the maturity level of ESG data quality, data management, and governance controls, as well as streamlining the ESG reporting processes to ensure auditability. This is because the proposed regulations mandate a higher level of (a) Transparency, (b) Analytical and Process Rigor, and (c) Assurance, than most voluntary reporting frameworks have required to date.

Transparency

CSRD requirements are based on “double materiality,” meaning that any covered company must report both on how its business is affected by sustainability issues and how its activities impact society and the environment. In 2021, the EU stated that the CSRD proposal “aims to ensure that companies report reliable and comparable sustainability information needed by investors and other stakeholders” (link resides outside ibm.com). Similarly, when the SEC announced the proposed regulations in 2022, SEC Chair, Gary Gensler indicated that the intention of the regulation was to “provide investors with consistent, comparable, and decision-useful information for making their investment decisions” (link resides outside ibm.com). The regulations mandate a level of transparency and consistency that will build upon what is only sometimes reported on in today’s ESG reports, including disclosing the level of total emissions, before offsets, as well as disclosing any offsets. Additionally, the SEC proposal requires any company that has announced climate-related goals to disclose the scope and structure of the goal. This includes discussions on how the company intends to meet its goals, whether progress has been made and if not already in place, plans to meet stated goals.

The overall recurring theme in these regulations is that companies can no longer pick and choose what they disclose or use ESG disclosures to paint the company in the best light. It is about accountability and driving comparability for real impact. Companies will therefore need to ensure constant data hygiene and data management controls to enable visibility and transparency for investors, sustainability activists, raters and rankers. Moreover, they will need to disclose ESG current state, as well as committed future state, with traceable progress.

Analytical and process rigor

The high level of analytical rigor required by the various regulations has increased from previous standards. For CSRD, ISSB and SEC, this is especially apparent in the requirements to assess climate-related risks and related business resilience. For example, the SEC could require companies to describe any analytical tools, such as scenario analysis, that they use to assess the impact of climate-related risks on their business and consolidated financial statements. They would also need to disclose processes for identifying, assessing, and managing climate-related risks and whether any such processes are integrated into their overall risk management system or processes. Furthermore, companies would need to disclose the price and rationale for internal carbon prices. To add to the complexity, different regulations may define boundaries differently, which means emissions and other sustainability impacts from direct and indirect business relationships will need to be analyzed and reported differently for these regulations.As such, there is a need for companies to ensure they utilize strong analytical skills and tools, as well as streamlined processes to address climate risk assessments and other sustainability disclosures.

Assurance

Both the CSRD ruling and SEC proposal (link resides outside ibm.com) mandate some limited assurance to begin with, moving to reasonable assurance after a period of time. Today, sustainability information may be rife with human error, mostly driven by the complexity of data calculations (e.g., for emissions inventories) and the multitude of data that needs integration and conversion. To move to limited then reasonable assurance, companies must be ready to subject their sustainability data and processes to extensive testing of controls, data verification, assumptions validation and analytical methodologyscrutiny.Companies must therefore move towards more automation, streamlined workflows, and systems integration. This will quickly combine and transform source data, and ensure traceability while eliminating human error in reporting, therefore enabling attestation.