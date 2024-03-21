How I got started: ransomware negotiator

Specialized roles in cybersecurity are proliferating, which isn’t surprising given the evolving threat landscape and the devastating impact of ransomware on many businesses.

Among these roles, ransomware negotiators are becoming more and more crucial. These negotiators operate on the front lines of cyber defense, engaging directly with cyber criminals to mitigate the impact of ransomware attacks on organizations.

Ransomware negotiators possess a unique blend of technical expertise, psychological insight and negotiation skills that allow them to navigate the high-stakes environment of ransomware negotiation. Their work involves understanding the intricacies of ransomware attacks, assessing the severity and potential impact on the organization, and negotiating terms that can minimize damage and recover encrypted data.

In this exclusive and insightful Q&A, we spoke with Andrew Carr, Director of Cybersecurity Graduate Programs and Assistant Professor of Cybersecurity at Utica University.

Carr spent several years in supervisory roles at leading organizations, with expertise in digital forensic analysis, threat actor tactics, techniques and procedures, ransomware negotiations, application of data privacy law concerning breach events, financial audit considerations for cyber incidents, intellectual property theft investigations and cryptocurrency tracing.