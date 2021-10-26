Meeting your sustainability goals will depend on your data

Political, business and community leaders across the spectrum gathered at Glasgow’s COP26/SIF event from October 31 to November 10, 2021 to discuss and accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Challenges with natural resources may be extensive, but there is one abundant resource at hand to help – data. With collaboration and authentic leadership, data offers the greatest aid in meeting sustainability goals.

A clear call for sustainable change



The case for action is clear. There were 22 ‘billion dollar’ weather and climate disasters in the US alone in 2020, costing an estimated $95 billion in damages.

The World Economic Forum reported in January 2021 that business’ top five risks are related to the environment. 62% of CXOs said sustainability is essential to remain competitive.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ described the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group report as ‘Code Red for Humanity’ in August 2021.

Embedding sustainable practices will be key



Business and nations will need to embed sustainable practices into every area of their operations, products, services and policies if they are to have long term economic sustainability.

The UN has set a framework of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to help guide a path to a “a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.” Those goals come with a dizzying 169 targets and 5,483 actions. Faced with a challenge of this scale and complexity business and governments are struggling to know how to effectively act.

Sustainable businesses will deliver environmental stability



Focusing on one SDG over another belies the interconnected nature of the targets and actions. Organizations need to address circular economy challenges and adopt green supply chains to achieve Goal 12 – responsible consumption.

Electrification of transportation and rapid movement to renewables will need to accelerate to achieve Goal 7 – affordable and clean energy.

Both areas will contribute positively toward achieving the net-zero targets necessary to keep climate increases below the 1.5 degree levels necessary to preserve a liveable climate, the focus of COP26.

Three supporting pillars to deliver net zero



We see three supporting pillars that must align to successfully to achieve our global net-zero ambitions:

Corporations must see long-term value in adopting new business models and value chains informed by climate impact. Consumers and citizens must have transparent insights about their choices to encourage them to change their behaviors. Technology must deliver insights through digital platforms at a scale and speed not seen before.