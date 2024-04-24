The researchers from Cornell Tech, the Israel Institute of Technology and Intuit, used what’s called an “adversarial self-replicating prompt” to create the worm. This is a prompt that, when fed into a large language model (LLM) (they tested it on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and the open-source LLaVA model developed by researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Microsoft Research and Columbia University), tricks the model into creating an additional prompt. It triggers the chatbot into generating its own malicious prompts, which it then responds to by carrying out those instructions (similar to SQL injection and buffer overflow attacks).

The worm has two main capabilities:

1. Data exfiltration: The worm can extract sensitive personal data from infected systems’ email, including names, phone numbers, credit card details and social security numbers.

2. Spam propagation: The worm can generate and send spam and other malicious emails through compromised AI-powered email assistants, helping it spread to infect other systems.

The researchers successfully demonstrated these capabilities in a controlled environment, showing how the worm could burrow into generative AI ecosystems and steal data or distribute malware. The “Morris II” AI worm has not been seen in the wild, and the researchers did not test it on a publicly available email assistant.

They found they could use self-replicating prompts in both text prompts and embedded prompts in image files.