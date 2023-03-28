How to optimize Azure cloud costs

Another impactful way to reduce Azure spend is to shut down idle instances. An organization may suspend instances if it’s not currently using the instance, such as during nonbusiness hours, but expects to resume use in the near term. When deleting an instance, the instance will be shut down and any data stored on the attached Azure storage volume is also deleted. However, when suspending an instance, users don’t delete the underlying data contained in the attached Azure storage volume. Suspending an instance only stops the VM’s compute resources, which include the CPU, RAM and temporary disk. When you resume the suspended instance, the attached Azure storage volume will still contain the same data that was there before the instance was suspended. The data will be available to the instance as it was before it was suspended, so there will be no data loss or configuration changes.

Microsoft Azure clients can manually suspend Azure VMs through the Azure Portal or schedule suspension through the Azure Resource Manager.

IBM Turbonomic software automatically identifies and provides recommendations for suspending instances. To suspend a VM with the Turbonomic software, clients will need to first select an Azure account with a pending suspension action as shown in Diagram G.