How to become an AI+ enterprise

We have all been witnessing the transformative power of generative artificial intelligence (AI), with the promise to reshape all aspects of human society and commerce while companies simultaneously grapple with acute business imperatives. In 2024, companies confront significant disruption, requiring them to redefine labor productivity to prevent unrealized revenue, safeguard the software supply chain from attacks, and embed sustainability into operations to maintain competitiveness.
AI is at a turning point, driving exponential advancements in an organization’s prosperity and growth. Generative AI (gen AI) introduces transformative innovation to all aspects of a business; from the front to the back office, through ongoing technology modernization, and into new product and service development.
While many organizations have implemented AI, the need to keep a competitive edge and foster business growth demands new approaches: simultaneously evolving AI strategies, showcasing their value, enhancing risk postures and adopting new engineering capabilities. This requires a holistic enterprise transformation. We refer to this transformation as becoming an AI+ enterprise.
An AI+ enterprise innovates with AI as the primary focus, understands that AI is fundamental to the entire business, and recognizes that AI impacts all aspects of the business: product innovation, business operations, technical operations, as well as people and culture.
An AI+ enterprise integrates AI as a first-class function across the business. They understand that if one area of the business adopts AI while others lag or resist it (due to valid concerns), this exacerbates issues like Shadow AI, making it challenging to implement a holistic strategy.
The vast business opportunity with AI, forecasted by Gartner to bring USD 3 to 4 trillion in economic benefits to the global economy across industries, prompts companies to recognize the investment required to use AI effectively, and are demanding a dramatic return on investment (ROI) before investing in an AI use case.
By becoming an AI+ enterprise, clients can realize the ROI not only for the AI use case but also for improving the related business and technical capabilities required to deliver AI use cases into production at scale.
Organizations with high data maturity that embed an AI+ transformation model into the enterprise fabric and culture can generate up to 2.6 times higher ROI.
IBM has developed AI+ Enterprise Transformation to equip clients with the business and technical strategy, architectures, roadmaps and hands-on experience to become an AI+ enterprise.
With IBM’s depth in AI and hybrid cloud, we have discovered that companies becoming an AI+ enterprise leads to faster realization of business results. What’s exciting is that many clients we work with are already excelling in AI, and by adopting AI+ Enterprise Transformation, they uncover activities that accelerate their business growth through running AI in production at scale.
Figure 3 summarizes AI+ Enterprise Transformation, highlighting the multiple domains across the organization that an AI+ enterprise needs to address to bring AI to production at scale:
The most important step for an AI+ enterprise is identifying transformative use cases. After experimenting with various options, the enterprise selects high-value use cases that show faster ROI. It then delivers them into production across the IT landscape, laying the groundwork for additional use cases and fostering ongoing innovation.
Figure 4 illustrates the AI+ use case funnel that an AI+ enterprise adopts to systematically and rigorously transform use cases into broad-reaching AI enterprise solutions that deliver high ROI, aligned across delivery, operations, security and governance.
After identifying use cases, the next step for an AI+ enterprise is choosing the appropriate AI technology and architecture. Often, this decision is made too quickly. It should be approached thoughtfully to help ensure suitability.
Consider the following:
As you pinpoint your AI technology, your decision impacts the other domains of AI+ Enterprise Transformation. For more insights, keep reading.
AI relies fundamentally on data. An AI+ enterprise ensures that the data used for AI is trustworthy, transparent, and has clear lineage and efficacy. Otherwise, the risks become too significant. We have all seen examples of companies delivering AI built on weak data foundations, leading to undesirable outcomes. These outcomes typically fall into one of three categories, none of which are desirable:
An AI+ enterprise empowers architects to confidently source, prepare, transform, protect and deliver data to the required locations for AI.
Innovating with new AI-based applications to deliver outstanding experiences is essential. It’s also crucial to modernize existing applications that interact with AI. if an AI-powered human resources assistant offers to perform actions for employees, it is vital to ensure that the application being called can handle increased traffic. Frequently, these actions involve calling APIs to legacy applications running on architectures unfit for handling the sudden demands of the AI assistant. This often leads to a disappointing experience due to slow response times.
An AI+ enterprise excels in delivering innovative AI applications to its customers and modernizing existing applications to meet the new demands AI presents.
Once AI, data and applications are understood, the discussion naturally shifts to “Where do we run this solution?” In our experience, the answer depends on many factors, which can change over time, requiring a flexible platform.
Adopting an open technologies-based hybrid cloud platform enables an AI+ enterprise to make informed decisions without limiting its business.
Figure 5: AI+ enterprise hybrid cloud architecture
As shown in figure 5, a hybrid cloud architecture enhances the entire business in various ways:
When AI, data and applications run across a well-designed hybrid cloud platform, an AI+ enterprise builds pipelines and toolchains to continuously enhance and deliver with full automation. For example:
An AI+ enterprise knows how to continually enhance applications, data and AI models throughout their lifecycle, helping to ensure that only trusted and approved AI functions go live.
Incidents occur, even in an AI-first world. However, an AI+ enterprise uses AI not only to delight customers but also to solve IT problems. With the right tools, an AI+ enterprise can significantly increase employee productivity. Examples include:
An AI+ enterprise also recognizes that alongside the necessary tools, fostering a culture that embraces AI and trains talent is crucial. This culture encourages experimentation and expertise growth. It requires people trained to harness, evaluate, and accelerate AI, rather than fearing it.
To deploy AI, particularly gen AI, at scale in production, organizations must establish a secure and governed environment. The scale and impact of next-generation AI emphasize the importance of governance and risk controls. An AI+ enterprise mitigates potential harm by implementing robust measures to secure, monitor and explain AI models, as well as monitoring governance, risk and compliance controls across the hybrid cloud environment.
Pairing existing cloud governance with new AI governance controls is essential, requiring continual focus to comply with emerging regulatory changes, such as NIST AI Risk Management Framework, the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence act, ISO/IEC 42001 AI Management, and ISO/IEC 23894 AI Risk Management.
IBM wants to work with you to become an AI+ enterprise, providing impactful use cases, strategies, architectures and hands-on experiences to:
Future articles will delve deeper into each AI+ domain, showcasing IBM’s perspective through architectures, demos and strategies.
Visit the IBM Hybrid Cloud Architecture Center