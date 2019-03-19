How India can capitalize on its demographic dividend through blockchain

India is known for its demographic dividend which can propel it to become the next China-like story or even better. For those of you who don’t know, demographic dividend as defined by the United Nations Population Fund (link resides outside ibm.com) means, “the economic growth potential that can result from shifts in a population’s age structure, mainly when the share of the working-age population is larger than the non-working-age share of the population.”

India sits at the helm of this demographic dividend because half of India’s current population (link resides outside ibm.com) of over 1.2 billion is under the age of 26 and the median age in India by 2020 is projected to be 29, making it the youngest country in the world. But with huge populations comes huge problems.

To mention a few, in India, problems like redundant bureaucracy, mismanaged public distribution system, non-existent social security, poor healthcare, low penetration of financial services, malnutrition, corruption, and unemployment running unabated.

India is facing these problems and will continue to face them until something is done to fix them.

I think blockchain technology can do wonders if implemented properly here in India because blockchain brings the ethos of transparency, security, digitization, governance, and automation with it.