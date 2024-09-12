How I got started: AI security executive

Carignan: So I had the cross-section of data science, machine learning and security in my job experience, and the opportunity at Darktrace seemed like a perfect fit. They weren’t tackling the security problem with big data machine learning like a lot of other organizations, but rather they were looking at a much more customized, targeted, specific area by building out unsupervised machine learning and algorithms to understand every asset’s pattern of life within the environment. We do have the use of generative AI and LLMs, but we use that for semantic analysis and understanding changes in communications between email partners. Overall, what I saw Darktrace doing with very different machine learning techniques, I was intrigued to come on board.