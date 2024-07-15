Global effort produces first-ever decline in harmful HCFC levels

HCFCs are human-made compounds containing hydrogen, chlorine, fluorine and carbon, and are commonly used in refrigerants, aerosol sprays, and packaging foam. They were used as a replacement for chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), more commonly known as Freon.

CFCs were widely believed to be harmless—they are nontoxic, nonflammable and don’t have any unstable reactions with other common chemicals. But, in the 1970s, scientists Mario Molina and F. Sherwood Rowland managed to link the depletion of the ozone layer to the use of these chemical compounds.

That discovery was foundational to the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty signed by 198 countries seeking to phase out the use of substances that harm the ozone layer, the planet’s shield against ultraviolet radiation from the Sun. The agreement set forth a number of goals that would lead to the reduction and eventual elimination of ozone-depleting substances.

The first stage of the Montreal Protocol was the elimination of CFCs, and proved to be wildly successful. A 2022 report from the United Nations found that nearly 99% of all CFCs had been phased out. The report estimates that ditching CFCs, which are also greenhouse gases that trap heat in the Earth’s atmosphere, managed to avoid an increase of 0.5 to 1 degrees Fahrenheit to the planet’s temperature by 2100.