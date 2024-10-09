Generative AI isn’t just about technology; it’s about business transformation

We are now at a crucial stage in our evolution with enterprise generative AI. While consumer generative AI has captured the imagination of millions, executives are developing the practices that can deliver an effective and responsible strategy for enterprise generative AI.

According to our CEO survey, 60% of organizations are not yet developing a consistent, enterprise-wide approach to generative AI. IBM® is in a unique position to help. The company has a rich history of innovation, combined with a deep understanding of what organizations need. It has a legendary track record of building great technology and helping clients deliver business transformation reliably. It makes it the perfect place for me to contribute to shaping the future of our industry.

In 25 years of working in the world of data, AI and analytics, I’ve seen how technology can reshape businesses, industries and even the way we live our lives. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the most innovative teams in the industry: four startups, a few “scale-ups” and hyperscalers (Microsoft, Oracle and Google) and customers and partners of all sizes. I’m thrilled to have joined IBM to help drive the company’s data, AI and analytics strategy and its execution.

I recently joined Sanjeev Mohan and Ritika Gunnar in a podcast episode to share why I chose IBM and how I believe the company is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of transformation through generative AI.