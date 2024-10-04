The future of AI and energy efficiency

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already changing how we live and work, and it has the potential to revolutionize industries and the world at large. It is expected to produce trillions in value, doing everything from improving predictions of catastrophic weather events to speeding the discovery and delivery of lifesaving drugs.

Individuals are using it to serve as virtual assistants and copilots. Companies and employees are deploying it to achieve efficiencies in several key areas, including customer service, finance and other areas.

In May, a McKinsey report found that the number of organizations that use generative AI had almost doubled to 65% in just the past ten months. In fact, a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study found that 77% of respondents felt that they needed to adopt generative AI quickly to keep up with customers.