Empowering participation in the energy transition with blockchain

The energy industry is on the path of an unprecedented transition, shifting towards a more ecosystem-centric model in response to four key disruptors: decarbonization, decentralization, digitalization and democratization — to be at the heart of the transition to net-zero carbon.

This transition has been brought into focus as the world navigates a global pandemic. With an increasing pressure to act on climate change and to ensure a sustainable recovery, the need to engage and incentivize more businesses and people to participate in this radical change is becoming clear.

The benefits of blockchain are clear when it comes to solving challenges in the decarbonization and decentralization of energy at scale, by enabling access to small, distributed energy resources.

“But what is perhaps most revealing is how [technology] supports the democratization of energy. It enables consumer choice and fairness in access to markets, and empowers participation in the energy transition.” — Phil Spring, EMEA EE&U Leader at IBM

This has been shown in the The Green Light, which brings together seven stories from different organizations, across different countries and markets, to demonstrate various ways in which blockchain, together with other exponential technologies, is being applied to enable the energy transition.