The idea of an “ecommerce business” is an anachronism, a holdover from when breaking into the digital realm involved replicating product descriptions on a web page and calling it an ecommerce store. In the early days of online shopping, ecommerce brands were categorized as online stores or “multichannel” businesses operating both ecommerce sites and brick-and-mortar locations. This era was defined by massive online marketplaces like Amazon, ecommerce platforms such as eBay, and consumer-to-consumer transactions conducted on social media platforms like Facebook marketplace.

Early on, ecommerce marketing strategies touted the novelty of tax-free, online-only retailing that incentivized consumers to select an online channel both for convenience and better pricing options. Those marketing campaigns focused on search engine optimization (SEO) and similar search-related tactics to drive attention and sales.Personalization on an ecommerce website might have involved a retailer remembering your previous orders or your name.

In the world dictated by these kinds of ecommerce sales and touch points, an effective ecommerce strategy might prioritize releasing new products on early iterations of social media, or retargeting consumers across marketing channels with an email marketing campaign. Later in the journey, tactics like influencer marketing and social media marketing encouraged channel-specific messaging that still separated a retailer’s digital operations from its in-person activities.

But the paradigm has shifted. Fatigued by endless options and plagued by the perception of bad actors, today consumers expect more. The modern shopper expects a unified and seamless buying journey with multiple channels involved. The idea of discrete sales channels has collapsed into an imperative to create fluid, dynamic experiences that meet customers exactly where they are.

That means every business, no matter the industry or organizational plan, needs to prioritize the three pillars of an excellent commerce experience strategy: Trust, relevance and convenience. Experience is the North Star of conversion. By cultivating those pillars, any retailer, from a small business to a multinational corporation, can elevate its experience to increase its relevance and remain competitive.